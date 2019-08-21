Exclusive: Multi-Millionaire Supa Cent Shares Her Secret Sauce To Making Millions In 90 Minutes

Written by Tira Urquhart

Reynell Steward, a.k.a. Wuzzam Supa or Supa Cent, is not getting Forbes covers like the "self-made" Kylie Jenner but she's one beauty mogul that everyone should know about. If you've seen her before, you probably caught her on Instagram. The social media star turned CEO of the viral cosmetics brand, The Crayon Brand made headlines last year for an incredible amount of sales in a short time. This former waitress found her true calling in a “Box of Crayons” eyeshadow palette that literally took the beauty community by storm, and no one was expecting it. I’ve been a fan of Supa since coming across her hilarious videos years ago, and falling in love with her personality. My best friend and I sit around talking about Supa’s success and how inspirational her story is so when I found out that she was going to be at Beautycon LA this year, I was stoked about meeting the beauty industry disruptor. Supa used her love for beauty and cult-like social media following to launch her insanely successful business in 2017. With her line of products, including brightly colored eye-shadow palettes, lipsticks, eye pencils, and highlighter, Supa created a brand that specifically had Black women in mind and that has made all the difference.

The Box of Crayons palette is marketed towards makeup beginners, but since the colors are intentionally vibrant, something that Black women need in order for cosmetics to be visible on their skin, people spent all their coins on the game changing product. Famous crayon brand Crayola even subsequently released their own makeup line resembling her product without giving Supa Cent any of the credit. Don't we know how that goes. Although Supa didn't have the same neatly path as some of the other beauty CEOs, she is completely unphased by being copied by legacy brands. "It doesn't bother me! I'm a multi-millionaire. They don't have to accept me, and they can try to copy all they want. I'm still making money," She said when we met in August. The beauty industry grosses nearly $4 billion per year and Supa has carved out her own slice of that pie. While impressive, it was still no easy feat for the beauty entrepreneur to make a name for herself. Her advice for the next generation of budding beauty brands owners is to not expect unyielding support from those closest to you right off the bat. "Your family will support you after the strangers support you," she explained. "Reach out to the people who don't know you, because if they love your products, then they will begin to love you. And most importantly, when you're promoting, be sure to touch all demographics." Grossing $1 million in revenue in under two hours during her 60% off Cyber Monday sale, Supa proved just how much love she truly gets from her followers! With all of her success in only two years, I had to ask her what the secret sauce is to her success? She said, "The secret sauce is engaging with your followers. I engage with all my fans, I engage with everyone. Whoever comes to my page, I engage with them! I promote a lot and I'm involved with the people that spend money with me!"

As a newlywed, mother-of-two and business owner, Supa recently learned that there's no way she can be superwoman all the time. After experiencing a health scare that landed her in the hospital, the 31-year-old mogul was very open about the importance of learning how crucial self care is no matter how busy you are. “Your health comes first, and your business comes second, so I’m learning to eat better, eat more, and actually have sugar,” She told me. “We think sugar is bad for us, but we actually need it." Supa Cent is truly is an inspiration, especially for fellow Black women. She's proof that it's never to late to start something, even learning.