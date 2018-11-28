Taking Them To Class! This Black Makeup Mogul Makes $1 Million In 90 Minutes

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
Move over, beauty brands, this Black makeup mogul is taking you to class!
Viral social media influencer and founder/CEO of The Crayon Case Cosmetics, Reynell Steward, a.k.a. “Supa Cent,” sent the internet into a frenzy after dropping the prices of her viral cosmetic brand just in time for Cyber Monday.
So much so that she made a whopping $1 million in 90 minutes!
“My goal was to make at least a million for the entire weekend. Never would imagined to make it in 90 minutes. It felt like a slot machine that never stopped running,” Raynell shared in a statement to WDSU6.
Using her love for beauty and the large social media following she gained from doing makeup tutorials, the New Orleans native launched her business in 2017 and clearly, it’s a huge success with a growing makeup line filled with brightly colored highlighters, palettes, lip, eye pencils, eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks made with WOC in mind!
Best known for her highly pigmented “Box of Crayons” eyeshadow palette, which was designed for beginning makeup lovers, Supa Cent is winning even though Crayola later released their own makeup line without giving Supa Cent any credit.
“I am just a normal girl from New Orleans who has a public sense of humor. Which got me to where I am today,” Supa Cent revealed in an interview with RollingOut. “When I started doing videos, they were so raw and unapologetic — people related to it! I didn’t care how people reacted to them! I just was venting, and they felt where I was coming from.”
Grossing $1 million in revenue within an hour during her 60 percent off Cyber Monday sale shows just how much love she truly gets from her followers!
See for yourself how Black Twitter reacted to her #BlackGirlMagic:
We are so proud to see a Black woman winning! Keep shining, sis!
(Photo via: Wuzzam Supa LLC)
