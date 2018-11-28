Taking Them To Class! This Black Makeup Mogul Makes $1 Million In 90 Minutes

Move over, beauty brands, this Black makeup mogul is taking you to class!

Viral social media influencer and founder/CEO of The Crayon Case Cosmetics, Reynell Steward, a.k.a. “Supa Cent,” sent the internet into a frenzy after dropping the prices of her viral cosmetic brand just in time for Cyber Monday.

So much so that she made a whopping $1 million in 90 minutes!

“My goal was to make at least a million for the entire weekend. Never would imagined to make it in 90 minutes. It felt like a slot machine that never stopped running,” Raynell shared in a statement to WDSU6.