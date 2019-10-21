Fenty Beauty Foundation Is So Iconic And Revolutionary, It Is On Display At A National Museum

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is so iconic, they put it on display in a museum! The #RihNavy is super excited about the news that was shared on Twitter today. A museum employee shared the news that Fenty Beauty has been added to their new “Designs For Different Futures” exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She took to twitter saying, “I work @ Philadelphia Museum of Art. We had a member preview of the new Exhibition 'Designs for Different Futures' & Rih strikes again! Fenty Beauty is an accessible brand for many future identities, especially women of color who lack representation in the beauty industry!”

WHEN THE PRO FILT'R FOUNDATION RANGE IS SO ICONIC THEY HAD TO PUT IT IN A MUSEUM!!!



Thank you @philamuseum for featuring our PRO FILT'R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION in your "Designs for Different Futures" exhibit!! 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏾🙌🏼🙌🏽❤️ https://t.co/egaZoOKyXr — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) October 18, 2019

The 31-year-old music maven turned beauty mogul broke barriers in the beauty industry back in 2017 by debuting 40 shades of foundation, making it clear that inclusion and diversity should be the standard across the multi-billion dollar beauty industry. RiRi continued to represent for Black women by debuting 50 more shades of Pro Filt’r Hydrating Foundation in August 2019. Michelle Fisher, one of the curators responsible for bringing the exhibit to the art museum, also posted her excitement for the inclusive brand. She says, “We’re two of the curators who put @fentybeauty in @philamuseum and we (+ the team) are MASSIVE @rihanna fans. We’re always ready to give you a tour of the exhib if you’re in Philly! Michelle & Juliana & the #designsfordifferentfutures team cc @walkerartcenter @artinstitutechi.”

We’re two of the curators who put @fentybeauty in @philamuseum and we (+ the team) are MASSIVE @rihanna fans. We’re always ready to give you a tour of the exhib if you’re in Philly! ♥️ Michelle & Juliana & the #designsfordifferentfutures team cc @walkerartcenter @artinstitutechi pic.twitter.com/UqDoP1fpzz — michellemillarfisher (@michellemfisher) October 19, 2019

According to the museum's press release, the “Designs for Different Futures” exhibit will be on display for October 22, 2019 – March 8, 2020.