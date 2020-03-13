Willow Smith Shaves Her Entire Head During Her 24-Hour Immersive Art Exhibit Locked Inside Of A Glass Box

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Willow Smith lives to express herself through art and music, so it was not completely farfetched when the 19-year-old creative shaved her head as a part of a visual performance piece.
For those who may not be aware, the Red Table Talk co-host recently embarked on a mission to face her anxieties head-on by spending 24 hours inside of a glass box.
According to the Los Angeles Times, during the immersive art exhibit titled “The Anxiety,” Willow reportedly channeled eight different emotional states—paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance— alongside collaborator Tyler Cole, who also lives with severe anxiety.
“@willowsmith at her interactive experience,” proud mom Jada Pinkett Smith captioned the Instagram video on Wednesday night. “My baby shaved her head! Again!”
In the video, Willow can be seen publically getting her beyond shoulder-length locs shaved off by her rumored boyfriend, Tyler. See for yourself!
Naturally, Willow looks amazing with any look she rocks!
Free from the box on Friday, the duo plan to celebrate the success of their exhibit with the release of their joint album also titled “The Anxiety.”
