Willow Smith Shaves Her Entire Head During Her 24-Hour Immersive Art Exhibit Locked Inside Of A Glass Box

Willow Smith lives to express herself through art and music, so it was not completely farfetched when the 19-year-old creative shaved her head as a part of a visual performance piece.

For those who may not be aware, the Red Table Talk co-host recently embarked on a mission to face her anxieties head-on by spending 24 hours inside of a glass box.

According to the Los Angeles Times, during the immersive art exhibit titled “The Anxiety,” Willow reportedly channeled eight different emotional states—paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance— alongside collaborator Tyler Cole, who also lives with severe anxiety.