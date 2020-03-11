Why Willow Smith Was Inspired By Kobe Bryant To Spend 24 Hours In A Glass Box

Willow Smith is ready to come face-to-face with her anxieties in her new immersive art exhibit on Wednesday (March 11).

The “Red Table Talk” co-host will spend 24 hours inside of a box where she will process through eight different emotional states: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance. She will spend 3 hours on each, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 19-year-old has reportedly struggled with anxiety for years and told the LA Times that the sudden death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26 partly inspired the exhibit.

“We’re on this planet and anything could happen, like the thing that just happened with Kobe? That was really a knife in the heart,” said Smith. “Every moment is precious. And I think everyone has a fear of just not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, not knowing if you’re on the right path, not knowing if you’re making the right choices.”

During the art exhibit, Smith will also be alongside collaborator Tyler Cole, who also lives with severe anxiety. After the two completed a joint album, “The Anxiety,” they were inspired to bring the project to life.

"We were like, 'Wouldn't it be so interesting if we could personify this experience? Starting from being scared and feeling alone and moving to a place of acceptance and joy," said Smith, the LA Times reports.

The album will be released following the art show.

Visitors of the art exhibit will be able to watch Smith and Cole take on the eight emotional stages through a glass wall. The other walls of the box will be painted with affirmations, written by the two themselves.

“We understand this is a very sensitive subject,” Smith continued. “And we don’t want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is just us expressing our personal experience with this.”

The 24-hour performance will take place at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Smith and Cole will enter the box at 9 p.m.