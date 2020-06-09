Munroe Bergdorf Gets An Apology From L'Oréal And A New Job

“I have spoken with @lorealparis, please swipe for full statement,” Munroe shared via an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 9). “Thank you everyone for having my back with this matter over the past three years, it hasn't been easy. Looking forward to new beginnings and a new positive relationship with the L'Oreal team.”

After calling out L’Oréal Paris for posting a statement of solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement, Munroe Bergdorf has gotten a response from the beauty brand that immediately fired her in 2017 for blowing the whistle against racism.

In a screenshotted statement by Munroe, the transgender model revealed that she had an “open and constructive conversation” with the president of the company Delphine Viguier, before being offered a “consultancy role, to sit on their UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board [to help] influence and inform the brand.”

“I thought that it would be the perfect opportunity to practise what I preach and take up that seat at the table to be the representation that we deserve as a community,” she wrote.

She continued, “I believe in accountability and progress, not cancellation and grudges. While what happened 3 years ago was extremely traumatic for me personally and professionally, sitting on a board to provide a voice and a champion for Black, trans and queer voices in the beauty industry is important to me.”

According to the activist’s post, L'Oreal also made a charitable donation of over $50K to LGBTQ+ organizations Mermaids Gender and UK Black Pride.

“It feels good to finally have closure on this matter and I look forward to new beginnings with the L'Oreal team.”

Keep scrolling to read the full statement below: