Chloe And Halle Bailey Clapback At Body Criticisms While Re-twisting Their Locs

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Chloe and Halle Bailey know the importance of self-love, self-care, and self-acceptance. So much so, the singing sisters indulge in all three during their bonding moments.
Recently, the R&B beauties spoke to fans on Instagram about their natural curves and stretch marks while Chloe tended to her sister’s locs.
“Hold up because she has an amazing butt,” Halle said while pointing to her sister. “Stretch marks add to that beauty.”
She continued, “I don’t have a butt,” before playfully referring to her derriere as a “grape.”
RELATED | Black Wellness Gurus Offer Advice On How To Protect Your Peace Right Now
Celebrating her sister’s body, Chloe chimed in, “No. She has a cute plump booty.”
Halle responded, “Anyways, having stretch marks is a sign that you are beautiful and you have a great butt.”
“Even if you don’t have stretch marks, you are beautiful and you have a great butt,” Chloe implored, as her sister agreed. “For all the ladies who have the bad stretch marks like me, don’t stress yourself out about it.”
Opening up about her past dreams of having them removed via laser, Chloe revealed that she is still learning to love them.
“I still don’t know what I’m going to do, but I am learning to live with them and love them. And even as I’ve been working out they won’t be as red or purple—you know how they look when they first come in? So yeah,” she shared. “It’s ok. Still moisturize your skin. I don’t know if that’s going to fix anything or lessen them, but hey, live with what God gave you. Alright? Amen.”
Preach, sis!
(Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
days
COMMENTS