Chloe And Halle Bailey Clapback At Body Criticisms While Re-twisting Their Locs

Chloe and Halle Bailey know the importance of self-love, self-care, and self-acceptance. So much so, the singing sisters indulge in all three during their bonding moments.

Recently, the R&B beauties spoke to fans on Instagram about their natural curves and stretch marks while Chloe tended to her sister’s locs.

“Hold up because she has an amazing butt,” Halle said while pointing to her sister. “Stretch marks add to that beauty.”

She continued, “I don’t have a butt,” before playfully referring to her derriere as a “grape.”

Celebrating her sister’s body, Chloe chimed in, “No. She has a cute plump booty.”

Halle responded, “Anyways, having stretch marks is a sign that you are beautiful and you have a great butt.”