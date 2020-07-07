BIG CHOP! Tiffany Haddish Cuts Her Natural Hair Down To A Baby Fro On Instagram Live

After months in quarantine with protective hairstyles, the famous comedian hopped on Instagram Live to chat with fans about her decision to cut her hair.

Tiffany Haddish is stepping into the summer with a brand new look.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

While giving herself a BIG chop, fans took notice of the natural beauty of the 40-year-old, who was also makeup-free.

“What y’all trippin’ off of? They acting like this sh*t ain’t gonna grow back,” Tiffany said during the live.

In response to an off-screen person’s comment to consult with her man before cutting her tresses, Tiffany responded, “I am not consulting with no man about nothing that’s growing out of my MF body. This [is] my body.”

According to Tiffany, this has always been something she’s wanted to do.

“I’ve been talking about it for years,” she revealed. “Everybody [has] been trying to block it. I ain’t letting it happen no more. No more blocks.”

After showing the inches of hair she cut, Tiffany revealed her plans to put a loc of her hair in her bible so that it can “grow back stronger.”

We wish Tiffany well wishes on her natural hair journey!