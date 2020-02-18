Tiffany Haddish Says Success Has Made Everyone Think She Can Help Them Financially

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tiffany Haddish is tapping into her inner Bad & Bojuee persona thanks to her fabulous feature in Harper’s Bazaar’s March 2020 issue! Styled in clothing reminiscent of the 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s the 40-year-old actress stunned in the photographs captured by photographer Eric Ray Davidson.

Channeling the movie’s actress, Audrey Hepburn, in the photo above, Tiffany is wearing an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition gown, a vintage tiara by New York Vintage, evening gloves Gaspar Gloves, and most appropriately, Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings and Pearl-and-diamond necklaces.

With hair by Ray Christopher and makeup by Mali Thomas, the beauty starring in the new Netflix series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker looks amazing in her D&G cocktail dress! During the interview with the magazine, Tiffany opened up about experience as an A-list Hollywood star, including the struggles she faces thanks to her new riches. While her new life may look glamorous, Tifanny revealed requests from acquaintances and family members asking for financial support can be overwhelming. “Everybody looks at you like you’re supposed to take care of them,” Tiffany told Harper's Bazaar. “People that aren’t even your blood; they’re just a friend of the family, associates, old friends from junior high school or high school. Then they say, ‘You changed.’”

She added, “How have I changed? You didn’t ask me for a dime when I was poor. When I was sleeping in my car, where were you? When I was going through my divorce and didn’t have nowhere to go, where were you?” “It’s the hardest part,” she continued before playfully adding, “I almost want to hire somebody in the press to be like, ‘Tiffany Haddish: broke as hell. No money. She’s been working for free the whole time.’ Let that be on the front page of Google for a long time: ‘We thought she was worth four million ….’” Leave it to the famed comedian to make light of a frustrating situation. RELATED | Tiffany Haddish Uses Jewelry To Highlight Her Jewish Faith And Makes Statement Against Anti-Semitism On The 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

As far as her fans, she loves them—as long as they don’t interrupt her while she’s eating. “I don’t mind anybody talking to me, but if I’m eating, that makes me mad because I have a serious relationship with food,” she shared. “When people come over to me when I’m eating, I’m always surprised they’re not like, ‘Tiffany Haddish is an evil b*tch.’” As far as dropping a message in her DMs, you may get lucky! Tiffany says she tries to go through her DMs and respond to fans at least once a day. Why not try your luck?