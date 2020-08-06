New Job!: Megan Thee Stallion Is Signed As Revlon’s New Global Brand Ambassador

Megan Thee Stallion is making major money moves! The Houston hottie has signed on as Revlon's New Global Brand Ambassador. The 25-year-old rapper has been showcasing her top-notch makeup skills, so it's only right that she landed a deal with the mega-brand.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” said Megan. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

In the campaign image, Meg posed rocking bold silver and blue cut-crease eyes and glossy red lips. She channeled her favorite Anime character Shoto Todoroki, sporting a silver, black, and midnight blue unit styled in two topknot buns.