New Job!: Megan Thee Stallion Is Signed As Revlon’s New Global Brand Ambassador

Megan Thee Stallion is making major money moves! The Houston hottie has signed on as Revlon's New Global Brand Ambassador. The 25-year-old rapper has been showcasing her top-notch makeup skills, so it's only right that she landed a deal with the mega-brand.
“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” said Megan. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”
In the campaign image, Meg posed rocking bold silver and blue cut-crease eyes and glossy red lips. She channeled her favorite Anime character Shoto Todoroki, sporting a silver, black, and midnight blue unit styled in two topknot buns.
“Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights”, said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, “When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”
Congrats to Meg on this partnership, and like the rest of her eager fans, we'll be patiently awaiting the day she drops a tutorial!
Photo courtesy of Revlon
