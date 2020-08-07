Alicia Keys Lands A Major Deal With E.L.F. Beauty To Launch A Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Alicia Keys performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2020. Photo credit should read: PA Images on behalf of So TV

Alicia Keys Lands A Major Deal With E.L.F. Beauty To Launch A Lifestyle Beauty Brand

After famously joining team #NoMakeup in 2016, the star is finally sharing her beauty secrets!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Have you ever wanted to know how Alicia Keys’ keeps her skin effortlessly glowing? If so, you are in luck! It was recently announced that the singer-songwriter is partnering up with e.l.f. Beauty to launch a lifestyle beauty brand, and we can't be more excited.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Alicia Keys attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

"We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia's vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible but infuses it with an even deeper dimension," e.l.f. Beauty Chairman and CEO, Tarang Amin shared in a press statement, obtained by Refinery29.

RELATED | Alicia Keys' Powerful No-Makeup Movement Wins Over The Today Show's Tamron Hall

While we are not sure what products to expect from the new brand, we do know that the line is expected to launch in 2021.

Keeping in mind that the 39-year-old beauty famously gave up make-up in 2016, we are quite positive the line will have a magnified focus on natural skincare.

Alicia Keys performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2020. Photo credit should read: PA Images on behalf of So TV
(Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

According to the company, the upcoming line will also feature formulations that are dermatologist-developed and cruelty-free.

RELATED | People Are Criticizing Alicia Keys's Makeup-Free Movement, and Swizz Beatz Ain't Having It

"A culmination of Keys' personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection,” the press release explains. “The brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action."

We will definitely be keeping our eyes and ears open about this exciting new brand, will you? 

(Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC