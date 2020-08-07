Alicia Keys Lands A Major Deal With E.L.F. Beauty To Launch A Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Have you ever wanted to know how Alicia Keys ’ keeps her skin effortlessly glowing? If so, you are in luck! It was recently announced that the singer-songwriter is partnering up with e.l.f. Beauty to launch a lifestyle beauty brand, and we can't be more excited.

"We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia's vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible but infuses it with an even deeper dimension," e.l.f. Beauty Chairman and CEO, Tarang Amin shared in a press statement, obtained by Refinery29.

While we are not sure what products to expect from the new brand, we do know that the line is expected to launch in 2021.

Keeping in mind that the 39-year-old beauty famously gave up make-up in 2016, we are quite positive the line will have a magnified focus on natural skincare.