Secret Love Potion?: Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch A Unisex Fragrance That Has Us Wondering If It's Cuffing Season Approved

Even while pregnant, Ciara and Russell Wilson hustled during the coronavirus pandemic. The power couple used their extra time together to create not one but two fragrances.

The husband and wife pair just launched the R&C The Fragrance Duo: two eau de parfums inspired by their love for one another and the idea that sticking together is the key to happiness.

"We created this fragrance during one of, if not, the toughest times in life, not only for us but the world," Ciara told a group of beauty editors during a Zoom call ahead of the fragrance's launch. "It brought us some joy in the midst of it all.