Secret Love Potion?: Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch A Unisex Fragrance That Has Us Wondering If It's Cuffing Season Approved

Even while pregnant, Ciara and Russell Wilson hustled during the coronavirus pandemic. The power couple used their extra time together to create not one but two fragrances.
The husband and wife pair just launched the R&C The Fragrance Duo: two eau de parfums inspired by their love for one another and the idea that sticking together is the key to happiness.
"We created this fragrance during one of, if not, the toughest times in life, not only for us but the world," Ciara told a group of beauty editors during a Zoom call ahead of the fragrance's launch. "It brought us some joy in the midst of it all.
The singer says that she and Wilson turned fragrance testing into at-home date nights, and being pregnant with her third child Win Harrison who was born in July, helped refine her nose during the testing stage.
The perfume is in an interlocked chrome bottle. R is described as a scent that's "effortlessly sexy with an iconic, refined freshness." It contains bergamot notes, black tea, middle notes of lavender, pear, and waterlily, and base notes of patchouli, musk, and vetiver. C, Ciara's scent, has notes of red berries, freesia, pink peppercorn, middle notes of jasmine, peony, and gardenia, and base notes of musk, sandalwood vanilla.
There is also a philanthropic aspect of the fragrance. The couple plans to give back to those in need by donating a portion of the fragrance's proceeds to their Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit that supports youth with the necessary tools and resources for future success, including education and workforce development programs, children's health organizations, and food security initiatives.
The R&C fragrance set is available for $90 exclusively at randcfragrance.com.
