‘Thank God For Melanin!’: Niecy Nash Dishes On Her Beauty Routine And Reveals Secret To Remaining Ageless

Niecy Nash utilized the extra time she’s had at home during quarantine to dive into self-care. The Claws actress even partnered with beauty brand No7 to assist women in finding jobs and help them reenter the workforce with confidence and leadership.

While chatting with Essence about the upcoming SHEcovery Virtual Job Summit taking place in February, the mother-of-three dished on her pandemic lifestyle—including the skincare regimen that keeps her ageless.

“Thank God for melanin,” Nash shared with the magazine. “That’s all I have to say. I can’t speak on anyone else’s routine, but for me, I haven’t had to go the route to alter my face in any way.”

When asked what products she uses to keep her skin clear and radiant, she simply responded, “Masking.”

Her personal favorite being No7’s Lift & Luminate Triple Serum Sheet Mask ($6), which she uses twice a week. “I’m a big fan of a brightener and something that makes me glow. I found recently too, that I look like I have this Benjamin Button’s disease when I wear less makeup. So, I haven’t been wearing makeup in quarantine. I feel like it’s shaved so many years back.”

She added, “I recently got married to somebody younger than me so as long as we look the same age, I’m with it.”