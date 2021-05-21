Prince’s Estate And Urban Decay Partner For Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

The “U Got The Look” palette features shadows that range from light to dark. They are aptly named after some of his tracks such as "Sexy Dancer," from his second album Prince , "Love 2 the 9's" from the Love Symbol album, and from the Diamonds and Pearl album, "Gett Off" which not only had a sexy video but also led to one of the most erotic VMA performances in 1991. The hue of that eye shadow matches the cut-out yellow-colored pants he wore on stage.

If you’re a Prince fan, you are going to love this. Five years after the death of the musical icon, The Prince Estate has collaborated with Urban Decay to produce a limited-edition seven-piece makeup collection called UD X Prince . The curated collection is inspired by his cutting-edge looks and impactful music will officially launch May 26 but will be available for pre-order as of May 21 .

The “Let’s Go Crazy” palette also features shadows that bear the name of his songs like “Computer Blue” “When Doves Cry” and “Baby I’m A Star,” clearly, a Purple Rain theme is happening here.

But the funky fun doesn’t stop there; you’ll also get a multi-purpose highlighter that works both under or over makeup, on cheekbones and eyelids, and if you are feeling sexy, brush it on your cleavage. There are two kohl eyeliners; the black one is reminiscent of what he wore during the movie Purple Rain and often on stage as well. There is also a multitasker brush made with soft vegan bristles, making sense as Prince was crowned PETA’s Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity, 2006.

One can only imagine that the man who once gave up his name and later reclaimed it in the funkiest of ways…”My name is Prince and I am funky” would be on board with this collaboration. But to ensure that this collection captured his essence—which, to be frank, would be like trying to bottle thunder, lightning, the sun, moon, and all the stars in the galaxy— Urban Decay not only leaned into his estate but his friend, model and dancer Damaris Lewis who joined him on the 2012 Welcome 2 Australia Tour.