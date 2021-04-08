New Prince Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ Will Debut On 60 Minutes

It's been five years since Prince died of an accidental overdose which left the world shocked over the loss of the musical genius. The Grammy Award winner was prolific, and he recorded endless hours of material at his Paisley Park studios. It's estimated that the archive could hold as many as 8,000 unreleased songs.

Ever the innovator, Prince was an early adopter of using the internet to distribute his music. And true to form, the artist's estate is releasing songs from Prince's album Welcome 2 America in an unconventional way.

Sunday night on CBS' 60 Minutes, the news program will debut more of the artist's music. It's also the first time 60 Minutes premieres an album on its broadcast.

Even after his death, Prince is a demanding taskmaster. His estate maintains a full-time team of archivists to listen to the music and compile new releases. The estate has released roughly an album a year of new and remixed material since his death, with Welcome 2 America as the latest.

The tunes will surely delight Prince's fanbase and air on 60 Minutes, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.