Kylie Jenner Reveals The Shocking Story Behind Her Lip Insecurities: ‘From Then On, I Felt Unkissable’

Written by BET Staff

Over the years, there has been a lot of talk about beauty and cosmetic surgery on the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, the KarJenner camp is using their huge reunion special to set the record straight about their beauty transformations—even Kylie Jenner! RELATED | Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Much Plastic Surgery She’s Had Known for her luscious pout, the beauty mogul finally revealed the story behind her lip insecurities and her desire to have fuller lips. According to Kylie, it all had to do with feeling “unkissable.”

"I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my god, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable,” she explained to the reunion’s host, Andy Cohen. "I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time," she continued. "Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it just made me feel confident."

The beauty mogul’s desire for bigger lips resulted in the creation of Kylie Cosmetics, a highly successful and high-profitable beauty brand created by the youngest KarJenner in 2014. "I obviously don’t think about it now," the creator of the Kylie Lip Kit concluded during the reunion. RELATED | The Internet Freaks Out As Kylie Jenner Dissolves Her Lip Fillers And Goes Back To Her 'Natural Lips' In the past, the 23-year-old reality star revealed that she decided to get lip fillers to enhance her look.

"I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips," she said in a 2017 episode of her E! series, Life of Kylie. "And then finally I was like, this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done." Well, it looks like Kylie has no reason to pout about her past boy troubles. Especially when that awkward comment resulted in a multi-million-dollar empire!