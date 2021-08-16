Marlo Hampton Reveals The Side-Effects Of Getting A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

Written by Tweety Elitou

Marlo Hampton hopped onto her Instagram Live to give details about her hair transplant. According to the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, she underwent the procedure on Thursday and she’s still in the process of healing from the side effects of the surgery. “I had a hair transplant, you guys. So all the fluid and everything from my head just went to my face. In a couple of days, it should be going down.” she explained on her Instagram Live, before revealing details about her healing process. “Y'all really would have been freaked out. My eyes were closed. It was bad.”

According to Healthline, a hair transplant is a procedure when a plastic or dermatological surgeon moves hair— usually from the back or side of the head— to a bald or thinning area of the head. Common side effects of the surgery are usually minor and clear up within a few weeks. This includes swelling of the scalp, bruising around the eyes, and itching. RELATED | Marlo Hampton Flaunts ‘Weave Free’ Look During Home Quarantine

Marlo went on to share details about the hair regrowth surgery that reportedly cost thousands of dollars. “I feel it was so worth it,” she expressed. “The doctor said in six to 12 weeks that my edges are gonna grow so full, and then they're gonna fall out. Then they’ll grow back,” she explained. She went on to share that her doctor told her in three months the results will be like, “wow.”

After many questions and requests to see the current appearance of her hair, the reality star shared with her followers her intent to document the entire experience on her YouTube channel. “I’m saving all that for YouTube. I want you to at least to see this and on YouTube you're gonna see when I walked in— I’m going to share everything with y’all. I'm gonna show y’all the process.” We will definitely be watching. Here’s to wishing Marlo a successful journey!