Marlo Hampton Flaunts ‘Weave Free’ Look During Home Quarantine

Many people are struggling without access to hair salons during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, reality star Marlo Hampton, of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is rocking her natural hair.

In an Instagram Stories clip from April 20, Hampton showed off her natural hair with no weaves or extensions, "Hey Hamptons, happy Monday. I am weave free. It feels so good. No polish on my toes. I'm missing about two of my press-on nails, but I feel good, baby. I'm breathing.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Appears to Spit On Kenya Moore In Mid-Season ‘RHOA’ Trailer



She also shared another clip of herself in the bathroom, admiring her head of hair while saying, “Me, myself, and I. The only competition, baby girl.”

See the images below: