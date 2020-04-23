Marlo Hampton Flaunts ‘Weave Free’ Look During Home Quarantine

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17039 -- Pictured: Marlo Hampton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Many people are struggling without access to hair salons during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, reality star Marlo Hampton, of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is rocking her natural hair. 

In an Instagram Stories clip from April 20, Hampton showed off her natural hair with no weaves or extensions, "Hey Hamptons, happy Monday. I am weave free. It feels so good. No polish on my toes. I'm missing about two of my press-on nails, but I feel good, baby. I'm breathing.”

She also shared another clip of herself in the bathroom, admiring her head of hair while saying, “Me, myself, and I. The only competition, baby girl.”

See the images below:

Photo: Marlo Hampton Instagram
Photo: Marlo Hampton Instagram

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

