Porsha Williams Addresses Accusations That She Had A 'BBL' And Secret Plastic Surgery

Written by Tweety Elitou

Porsha Williams is setting the record straight after accusations began to surface on the internet that she had a “Brazilian Butt Lift”. Below, see how the reality star responded to “BBL” claims with the quickness. Addressing the accusations head-on, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posted unfiltered photos of her body, along with a caption that read: “If you have a** and have not had lipo or tummy tuck dis what yo stomach and body gone look like! Get whatever surgery you want but at least remember if you have a fupa or gut it’s OKKKKK.”

Quickly, her comments began to flood with positive responses. Others challenged the response with more questions about her curves. One follower questioned, “Be honest. Have you had a BBL before?” RELATED | Porsha Williams’ Daughter Already Has A Range Rover—See How She’s Riding In Style With A Brand New Gucci Outfit!

Porsha responded, “Now why the hell would I be saying this if I had a BBL?” The mother-of-one continued to deny that she’s ever had a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) or a tummy tuck. She even went as far as to reveal that if she wanted to get work done, she wouldn’t be ashamed to announce it—citing she was candid when she got her breast done.

“You follow me so you already know I would be just as proud to show my fake a** like I did in naming my fake breast ‘Coco & Chanel’! Why be negative? Why don’t you want this message to land for girls or women who feel the need to be perfect because of the ‘gram!” She added, “Why can’t I try to help with that so-called celeb body image! If people or even me want to get lipo, fine, but we should feel good with our regular ol’ self as well! We are normal just like anybody. It’s good to be reminded sometimes between my edited photo shoots and glam post! Be blessed.” We love Porsha’s transparency! The Atlanta beauty later shared throwback photos of her natural curves.

Whew! That’s the perfect way to set the record straight!