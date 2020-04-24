Porsha Williams’ Daughter Already Has A Range Rover—See How She’s Riding In Style With A Brand New Gucci Outfit!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Porsha Williams and her fiancé Dennis McKinley only want the best for their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley (PJ).

From the trendiest designer fashions to the most lavish toys, the 1-year-old cutie wants for nothing, and best believe, Baby PJ loves every minute of it! On Wednesday, while soaking up some sun with her mom, Baby PJ was photographed socially distancing in a brand new outfit from her already extensive wardrobe. Per usual, we cannot get over how cute she looks.

“Life is Gucci baby. @pilarjhena enjoying some vitamin D,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the recent Instagram photo showing her daughter dressed in a Gucci onesie by Childsplay Clothing. During the impromptu photoshoot, PJ, who recently celebrated her 1st birthday at D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’, can be seen riding in her newest luxe item—a shiny black mini Range Rover. While it was unclear where the young lady was headed in her brand new whip, featuring leather seats, we are positive she did it in style. Too cute! We are so happy to see little PJ making the most of the quarantine. Honestly, with fab ‘fits and fun toys like these, who wouldn’t?