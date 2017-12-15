See The 3 Diamond Watches And Women's YSL Shirt Offset Rocked For His 26th Birthday Bash

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Offset celebrated his birthday at the Set Gala, hosted by his fiancé Cardi B, shining like a star with his insane jewelry pieces!
The flashy rapper at his birthday party couldn’t decide on which watch to wear, so, we assume, he decided to rock not his usual two but three! One of the watches were actually a birthday gift from his fellow rapper pal Lil Yachty. The watch reportedly is a two-tone Audemars Piguet watch, valued at $100k.
Offset typically rocks two watches, so it’s safe to assume that the other two possibly were his diamond encrusted versions of the Patek Philippe "Nautilus 5711" watch and Audemars Piguet "Royal Oak" watch that he blessed us with before in November.
Offset didn’t stop at the three watches, he let his sauce runneth over in a YSL FW17 women’s crystal embellished studded button up. It’s your birthday, Offset, why not?
Let’s keep it honest, Offset's b-day swag was just as lit as the party!
(Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
