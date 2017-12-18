Missy Elliott Is Slim AF Rocking The Same Gucci 'Fit As Mariah Carey

Make you do a double take.

Published 18 hours ago

Last night, Missy Elliott took to her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo of the fashions she wore while performing with Janet Jackson at her State Of The World Tour finale, and let's just say something about Gucci makes a girl sparkle!  

Who can deny her fly? We love how she switched up her sweatpants and made it high fashion with a Gucci sequin-embellished bomber jacket. The price tag? $6,500.

Does the jacket look familiar? The diva herself, Mariah Carey, was spotted in the same look: 

Life must be "Gucci" for both ladies!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Missy Elliott via Instagram)

