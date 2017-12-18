Missy Elliott Is Slim AF Rocking The Same Gucci 'Fit As Mariah Carey

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Last night, Missy Elliott took to her Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo of the fashions she wore while performing with Janet Jackson at her State Of The World Tour finale, and let's just say something about Gucci makes a girl sparkle!
Who can deny her fly? We love how she switched up her sweatpants and made it high fashion with a Gucci sequin-embellished bomber jacket. The price tag? $6,500.
Does the jacket look familiar? The diva herself, Mariah Carey, was spotted in the same look:
Life must be "Gucci" for both ladies!
(Photo: Missy Elliott via Instagram)
