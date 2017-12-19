Ah! The First Sketches Of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Have Allegedly Been Leaked

May 19, 2018, is the offical date of Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding to Prince Harry, and with the spring fast approaching, details for the royal event are being delivered, including deets about the dress!
According to People, Israeli designer Inbal Dror was asked to submit a sketch for Markle's potential wedding gown.
"We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch," the brand said in a statement. "Unfortunately it’s a secret and I can’t give more details about the sketch."
Thanks to TMZ, we can see what the sketches look like:
Like what you see? With other top designers entering their looks, it's not set in stone that Meghan will say yes to the dress, but in the meantime here's what we know about the designer:
- Dror is a bridal and eveningwear designer whose designs typically go for between $8,000 to $10,000.
- Her designs have been seen during Bridal Fashion Week in New York.
- She created quite a buzz in 2016 when Misty Copeland wore a Inbal Dror gown.
- She also designed Beyoncé's look for the Grammys last year:
We love the sketches and she seems quite qualified, but will it meet the royal standards? Only time will tell!
