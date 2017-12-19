Ah! The First Sketches Of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Have Allegedly Been Leaked

May 19, 2018, is the offical date of Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding to Prince Harry, and with the spring fast approaching, details for the royal event are being delivered, including deets about the dress!

According to People, Israeli designer Inbal Dror was asked to submit a sketch for Markle's potential wedding gown.

"We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch," the brand said in a statement. "Unfortunately it’s a secret and I can’t give more details about the sketch."

Thanks to TMZ, we can see what the sketches look like: