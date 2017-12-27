See The Insane Diamond Pendant Keyshia Ka'oir Gave Gucci Mane For Christmas

See The Insane Diamond Pendant Keyshia Ka'oir Gave Gucci Mane For Christmas

#wifegoals!

Published 9 hours ago

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir don’t spare any expense when it comes to gifting.

Remember the iced-out watch Gucci got Keyshia for her birthday earlier this year? And the countless of amounts of diamonds leading up to the nuptials? And the Rolls-Royce Wraith, which retails for roughly $317,000? Seriously, how can you forget?!

Turns out the happy couple plans on ending 2017 with a bang! See below for what might be Keyshia's best gift yet:

Keyshia Ka’oir surprised her husband with a priceless diamond-flooded pendant, which includes a portrait of the two from their wedding day. Fire!

To match the custom diamond pendant, the Keyshia also gifted Gucci with Tupac's actual gold frame glasses. Say word?!

She's determine to proving to every single man (and woman) out there she is, in fact, #wifegoals and most importantly Mrs. Davis. #Salute.

All I want for Christmas is youuuuuuuu❤️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

What do you guys think of the Wopsters’ iced-out Christmas?

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows