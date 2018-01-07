HOT MAMA!: See Halle Berry Work A Sheer Mini Dress On The 2018 Golden Globes Carpet

HOT MAMA!: See Halle Berry Work A Sheer Mini Dress On The 2018 Golden Globes Carpet

At 51, you betta.

Published 3 hours ago

There's pretty much nothing that Halle Berry can not do but when she showed up at the 2018 Golden Globes tonight, our hearts all but stopped. 

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Halle stunned in a sheer lace mini dress allowing her long envious legs on the red carpet to do the talking. The 51-year-old wore black to particpate in Hollywood's latest intiative, "Time's Up", an movement geared towards creating equality and safe workspaces for women. And just because she made a dope polticial statment, doesn't mean that she couldn't shut it down. And that she did. The mother of two solidified her MILF status last night, as if anyone needed a reminder. Ok, Halle, we see you and we love it. 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style