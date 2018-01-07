HOT MAMA!: See Halle Berry Work A Sheer Mini Dress On The 2018 Golden Globes Carpet

There's pretty much nothing that Halle Berry can not do but when she showed up at the 2018 Golden Globes tonight, our hearts all but stopped.

Halle stunned in a sheer lace mini dress allowing her long envious legs on the red carpet to do the talking. The 51-year-old wore black to particpate in Hollywood's latest intiative, "Time's Up", an movement geared towards creating equality and safe workspaces for women. And just because she made a dope polticial statment, doesn't mean that she couldn't shut it down. And that she did. The mother of two solidified her MILF status last night, as if anyone needed a reminder. Ok, Halle, we see you and we love it.