See How Kerry Washington Slayed Everyone In Sight At The 2018 Golden Globes

Honestly, is it a red carpet if Kerry Washington doesn't pop-up? The Scandal star and mother of two was looking beyond slender as she hit up the Golden Globes red carpet in Prabal Gurung, dressed in all black naturally.

This year, instead of being label conscious, Hollywood is opting to be socially-conscious wearing all-black looks in solidarity of the 'Times Up" movement. She stands alongside fellow actresses including Halle Berry, Mariah Carey, Zoe Kravitz, Issa Rae and many more.