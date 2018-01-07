See How Kerry Washington Slayed Everyone In Sight At The 2018 Golden Globes

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Honestly, is it a red carpet if Kerry Washington doesn't pop-up? The Scandal star and mother of two was looking beyond slender as she hit up the Golden Globes red carpet in Prabal Gurung, dressed in all black naturally.
This year, instead of being label conscious, Hollywood is opting to be socially-conscious wearing all-black looks in solidarity of the 'Times Up" movement. She stands alongside fellow actresses including Halle Berry, Mariah Carey, Zoe Kravitz, Issa Rae and many more.
Basically, it's totally a faux pas to not be wearing black tonight. Receipts below:
"I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation," Kerry tweeted earlier.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the initiative has already raised more than $13 million for a legal defense fund that would help women protect themselves from sexual misconduct, as well as seeking legislation to penalize companies that turn a blind eye to harassment. According to their GoFundMe page, Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift made donations.
What do you think about Kerry's look? Let us know!
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
