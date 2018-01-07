See How Kerry Washington Slayed Everyone In Sight At The 2018 Golden Globes

See How Kerry Washington Slayed Everyone In Sight At The 2018 Golden Globes

She killed the all black dress code.

Published 3 hours ago

Honestly, is it a red carpet if Kerry Washington doesn't pop-up? The Scandal star and mother of two was looking beyond slender as she hit up the Golden Globes red carpet in Prabal Gurung, dressed in all black naturally.

This year, instead of being label conscious, Hollywood is opting to be socially-conscious wearing all-black looks in solidarity of the 'Times Up" movement. She stands alongside fellow actresses including Halle Berry, Mariah Carey, Zoe Kravitz, Issa Rae and many more.

Basically, it's totally a faux pas to not be wearing black tonight. Receipts below:

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation," Kerry tweeted earlier

According to Entertainment Tonight, the initiative has already raised more than $13 million for a legal defense fund that would help women protect themselves from sexual misconduct, as well as seeking legislation to penalize companies that turn a blind eye to harassment. According to their GoFundMe page, Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift made donations.

What do you think about Kerry's look? Let us know!

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style