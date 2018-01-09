See What Tammy Rivera Says People Should Do To Avenge H&M’s 'Coolest Monkey' Ad

Savage AF.

ICYMI H&M has been in hot water, receiving major backlash since featuring a young Black child on their U.K. site wearing a hoodie that read “coolest monkey in the jungle” across the chest. Not only was the entire internet expressing its disgrace with the brand but celebrities also took to social media to share their thoughts and solution.

The Weeknd, who previously produced two collections with the brand, tweeted that he was embarrassed and would be cutting ties with H&M after seeing the image. And known activist actor Jesse Williams, who recently did a holiday campaign featuring Nicki Minaj for H&M, shared his outrage in an Instagram post encouraging followers to “#buyblack.”

Just getting back from vacation to see this pathetic excuse for corporate behavior and [ir]responsibility. Last year I chose to do a holiday campaign w/ @HM specifically because it centered women and girls as imaginative doers; because it centered an intelligent dark skinned girl w/ natural hair as protagonist; because it featured a loving, creative, working class black family. And then, here they come with this bullshit... These offenses are more about the makeup of the rooms where they happen, than the items they produce. There is a concentration of power, committed to exclusion, whether casual, accidental or conscious. The collateral damage of this corporate, colonial mind-state occurs several times a year; it’s predictable and global, like the seasons, so when i laid eyes on it, my initial reaction was neither shock nor anger. It was boredom. This old world, white power, failing-upward culture of reckless trampling that repeatedly exposes itself, is boring already. Aren’t you bored? Aren’t you bored watching mediocre, incurious & consequently destructive people waltz through your life, shepherded into positions of power, further choking off opportunity for the actually talented, curious & decent among us? It’s a truly desperate and bizarre ritual we’ve become conditioned to. A ritual that WILL go the way of the confederate flag: A relic of a destructive juvenile “civilization,” disguised as harmless tradition. End relationships with your abusers. Make room for yourselves. #BuyBlack‬ #BuyResponsibly

Other celebs like Diddy and Floyd Mayweather Jr. reposted one of the positive painted portraits of the little boy wearing a green hoodie but with messages such as “coolest king in the world” and “Black is beautiful.”

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL

But perhaps Tammy Rivera had the realest message for us all…

🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I used to love you mannnn

Yep, that’s right, instead of dropping a bag at H&M, bring an old one and load up for the free. Ahh, wouldn’t that be ideal, if it were legal. But let’s be honest, y’all know if us Black folk tried that, we’d be serving capital sentences in somebody’s prison.

Give it up to Tammy, though, for saying what we all were thinking. Especially those who will still swear by H&M to create a LEWK for the low!

Written by Shalaeya Brown

(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

