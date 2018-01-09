See What Tammy Rivera Says People Should Do To Avenge H&M’s 'Coolest Monkey' Ad

ICYMI H&M has been in hot water, receiving major backlash since featuring a young Black child on their U.K. site wearing a hoodie that read “coolest monkey in the jungle” across the chest. Not only was the entire internet expressing its disgrace with the brand but celebrities also took to social media to share their thoughts and solution.

The Weeknd, who previously produced two collections with the brand, tweeted that he was embarrassed and would be cutting ties with H&M after seeing the image. And known activist actor Jesse Williams, who recently did a holiday campaign featuring Nicki Minaj for H&M, shared his outrage in an Instagram post encouraging followers to “#buyblack.”