See What Tammy Rivera Says People Should Do To Avenge H&M’s 'Coolest Monkey' Ad

ICYMI H&M has been in hot water, receiving major backlash since featuring a young Black child on their U.K. site wearing a hoodie that read “coolest monkey in the jungle” across the chest. Not only was the entire internet expressing its disgrace with the brand but celebrities also took to social media to share their thoughts and solution.
The Weeknd, who previously produced two collections with the brand, tweeted that he was embarrassed and would be cutting ties with H&M after seeing the image. And known activist actor Jesse Williams, who recently did a holiday campaign featuring Nicki Minaj for H&M, shared his outrage in an Instagram post encouraging followers to “#buyblack.”
Other celebs like Diddy and Floyd Mayweather Jr. reposted one of the positive painted portraits of the little boy wearing a green hoodie but with messages such as “coolest king in the world” and “Black is beautiful.”
Yep, that’s right, instead of dropping a bag at H&M, bring an old one and load up for the free. Ahh, wouldn’t that be ideal, if it were legal. But let’s be honest, y’all know if us Black folk tried that, we’d be serving capital sentences in somebody’s prison.
Give it up to Tammy, though, for saying what we all were thinking. Especially those who will still swear by H&M to create a LEWK for the low!
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
