The Internet Is Mad As Hell At H&M For Featuring A Black Child Wearing A Hoodie That Says 'Coolest Monkey'

H&M is the latest retailer whose market research team completely “missed the mark,” similar to Dove, Pepsi and Kellogg’s, when it comes to racial sensitivity.

How can you have that shoot and sign off on it? young black boy in “coolest monkey in the jungle” jumper.... it doesn’t look crazy to you? with the history? marketing team let this happen? H&M know better. These brands/companies aren’t slick. — Doris Payne (@ohfads) January 8, 2018

Twitter started slamming the retail giant over the weekend once H&M’s painfully tone-deaf advertising of a young Black child wearing a "coolest monkey in the jungle" hooded sweatshirt surfaced online while other sweatshirts from the same line were advertised on white models. It begged the question, "Why does the little Black boy need THAT shirt versus the others?" Was it intentional racism? Some people think so.

Urm?? H&M. So you put the black boy in a "coolest monkey in the jungle" hoody but the white boy as the "survival expert". Since when was one human and the other an animal. Can't tell me you didn't think this through!! I know they're kids and all but?? ....I dunno yall pic.twitter.com/e4cLMWxP5z — Aisha (@AishaBenmeriem) January 8, 2018

So the black kid gets to wear the H&M sweater with "Coolest monkey in the jungle" and the white kid with "Survival expert". This is beyond disgusting. It's a projection of your neocolonial thinking. You won't see me anywhere near your shops these days @hm pic.twitter.com/5FS9HHvhKu — big_deen (@big_deen75) January 8, 2018

Look at EVERY kid/ sweatshirt pairing. It's absolutely intentional racism — Wendy Parr (@wendyparr) January 8, 2018

Also shocking, some people were actually defending the brand and accusing the frustrated, outspoken Twitter users of “looking to be offended” or reaching for issues. Wow.

Of course the internet is triggered by a the H & M 'Coolest Monkey In The Jungle' hoodie. When I first saw it, I just said nice hoodie. Tbh prolly wouldn't mind wearing the same thing. Y'all just looking to be offended — teenage anarchi🐍t (@AaronJJSam) January 8, 2018

H&M have demonstrated on many occasions how diverse the are as a brand. Having worked for them I can vouch for them as a fair company.

I think the monkey top was just really careless on their part but done innocently. — JO (@what_jo_says) January 8, 2018

No one knows for sure if this was intentional or not since H&M has not offered a real explanation for their use of the image. But the backlash forced the Stockholm-based clothing giant to issue this lukewarm apology, according to Fox News: “We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top. The image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States,” wrote H&M in a statement. “We believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do and will be reviewing all our internal policies accordingly to avoid any future issues.”

H&M has since removed the offending image from its website, although the hoody is still for sale on their UK site. H&M, do better.

Written by Maurice Marcel