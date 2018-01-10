Plot Twist: The Mother Of The Model Actually Approves Of Her Son's Controversial H&M 'Coolest Monkey' Ad

H&M is currently facing plenty of backlash from the ad featuring a Black boy wearing a sweatshirt that says, "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle." Many celebs such as Diddy, LeBron, and G-Eazy spoke out on how embarrassed they were of such an insensitive ad. Even the Weeknd is severing ties with H&M over the racist placement.

Since the ad has gone viral, H&M has issued an official apology: "We're deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we've not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering." In another post they added, "...we have got this wrong and we are deeply sorry. We have a responsibility to be aware of and attuned to all racial and cultural sensitivities - and we have not lived up to this responsibility this time..."

A post shared by H&M (@hm) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:50am PST

But surprisingly, the mother of the Black child in the ad didn't see anything wrong with it, and it actually has her stamp of approval. The mother of the Black boy, Terry Mango, responded on social media to opinions about the insensitive ad, "That's my son... I've been to all photo shoots and this was no an exception, everyone is entitled to their opinion about this." She added, "This is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled... stop crying Wolf all the time, unnecessary issue." Well, sounds like she has spoken and this is definitely some tea!

Meanwhile, Diddy has offered the young boy a $1 million dollar contract with Sean John. Let's see if his mother approves of this one. Let us know what you think below.

Written by Brianna Allen