Fans Freak Out As Kylie Is Photographed For Calvin Klein, Hiding Her Stomach In Every Shot With Her Half-Naked Sisters
Everyone is showing skin but her.
If you're still feeling salty from the anticlimactic "25 Days of Christmas" posts that culminated in a Kylie-less KarJenner family portrait on baby Jesus' birthday, this may be somewhat of a consolation for you: the famous family is back in denim and beaters yet again, albeit this time, the youngest of the bunch is present.
As Raf Simons, Calvin Klein's somewhat recently appointed creative director, reveals his reinterpretation of Americana, he's tapped a wide-range of muses to reflect his vision of American beauty and style such as Rashida Jones, A$AP Mob, Solange and Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes, all of whom have starred in CK campaigns under his creative direction.
Raf's latest campaign is an on-the-nose nod to Americans' idiosyncratic habits starring none other than the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kylie included!
Photographer Willy Vanderperre shot the sisters at what appears to be an old, abandoned barn — the same one where Vanderperre photographed the aforementioned Solange and Rocky shoots. Modeling both Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans, the sisters — and their metaphorical props in the form of quilts — represent togetherness.
"The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," the brand said in a press release. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us."
All the ladies look great, but can we shoutout 38-year-old-and-never-been-hotter Kourtney Kardashian one time? Though she recently joked on Keeping Up that a modeling career was an impossibility due to her slight stature, she sure can serve!
And of course, we'd be remiss without mentioning that this campaign serves as one of the only pieces of evidence that Kylie Kristen Jenner is not missing as a result of being beamed up by aliens or otherwise. A true natural at executing the strategically placed quilt method, Kylie gives television actresses whose real-life pregnancies aren't written into their storylines a run for their money.
With all but one (Rob!) of her children getting a check for modeling an American heritage brand's underwear, we have no doubt that Kris Jenner is a #ProudMama.
(Photo: 2018 Willy Vanderperre / Calvin Klein)
