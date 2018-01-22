Fans Freak Out As Kylie Is Photographed For Calvin Klein, Hiding Her Stomach In Every Shot With Her Half-Naked Sisters

If you're still feeling salty from the anticlimactic "25 Days of Christmas" posts that culminated in a Kylie-less KarJenner family portrait on baby Jesus' birthday, this may be somewhat of a consolation for you: the famous family is back in denim and beaters yet again, albeit this time, the youngest of the bunch is present.

As Raf Simons, Calvin Klein's somewhat recently appointed creative director, reveals his reinterpretation of Americana, he's tapped a wide-range of muses to reflect his vision of American beauty and style such as Rashida Jones, A$AP Mob, Solange and Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes, all of whom have starred in CK campaigns under his creative direction.

Raf's latest campaign is an on-the-nose nod to Americans' idiosyncratic habits starring none other than the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kylie included!