She’s Back, Bishes! Nicki Minaj Makes A Comeback In Lace, See-Through Pants

Wayment! Did we just get our first glimpse of Nicki Minaj post-hiatus at the airport? Uh, yes, and it was low-key AF, at least fashion-wise.

The rapper has been MIA for the past couple of months, sparking concerns as to where she’s been hiding and why the disappearance. From the looks of her most recent appearance, seems like our girl may have left to do some soul searching. Making her first cameo back in the limelight at the airport, Nicki looked more reserved than we’ve ever known her to be.