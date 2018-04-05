She’s Back, Bishes! Nicki Minaj Makes A Comeback In Lace, See-Through Pants

#Couplecam: See Bow Wow & His 'Wild 'N Out' Boo On Tropical Baecation
Wayment! Did we just get our first glimpse of Nicki Minaj post-hiatus at the airport? Uh, yes, and it was low-key AF, at least fashion-wise.
The rapper has been MIA for the past couple of months, sparking concerns as to where she’s been hiding and why the disappearance. From the looks of her most recent appearance, seems like our girl may have left to do some soul searching. Making her first cameo back in the limelight at the airport, Nicki looked more reserved than we’ve ever known her to be.
Granted traveling, she appeared to be covered up, with the exception of a little distress in her jeans, and wearing slides. She rocked a black-and-white ensemble with her signature luxury accessory, a Chanel bag … well two Chanel bags. But sis’s look definitely caught us off guard, it’s the least over the top we’ve seen from Nicki in a while, and has us wondering, could her hiatus have been a way to “purify” the Harajuku Barbie? Has Nicki taken a page from Kim K’s book post Paris robbery and pulling a minimalistic swag?
Or wait, is she pulling a Janelle Monae wearing black and white only? Because she was pictured twice in the last two days after the airport swag in black-and-white looks as well!
What do you guys think? Are you here for less is more Nicki or is this a sad case of less is... umm... less?
