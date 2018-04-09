EXCLUSIVE: Christian Siriano's Custom Baby Reveal Gown For Cardi B's SNL Performance Was Her Biggest Fashion Moment Yet

A "congratulations" is in order for our girl, Cardi B! ICYMI: The "Invasion of Privacy" artist revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live, confirming that she was indeed pregnant with her first child with fiancé Offset. We hate to say we told you so, but we did! We even called out her over-size fashion choices as a clear sign she was preggo. Just saying...

So if you're anything like us, you want to know exactly what designer she was wearing for the big reveal, and we've got the answer—her fave designer and friend, Christian Siriano.

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi stunned in a custom white gown by Siriano, which was perfectly fitted to gracefully accentuate her growing baby bump. "We made her gown in three days and only had time to fit it the night before her appearance on SNL," Siriano shared with BET. "I wanted to give her a goddess, angel-like feeling, and I think we accomplished that. It really was a beautiful moment." See the very preggo Cardi getting fitted by Siriano before the actual reveal:

Perfection! The luxury womenswear designer also shared with us exclusively that he knew "about this pregnancy for a while now" and expressed that "it was an honor to be part of her reveal."

"I have been working with Cardi for a while now before she was the sensation she is today. She really is a pleasure to work with, she's infectious and sweet so when she needs something we always make it happen," Siriano shared. Thanks to Kollin's recent Instagram post with the caption, "Congrats my love! We are free! Lol We don’t have to hide anymore! No more tutus and ruffles❤️," we know we can expect to see Cardi's signature fitted looks once again! "Kollin, her stylist, is doing such a great job for her. I love working with him and we collaborate well together," Siriano said. Obviously Cardi's style team has chemistry because fans are swearing she's giving flashbacks to the beautiful Latina singer Selena, who we know Cardi admires from her iconic "i'm the trap Selena" line in "Motorsport." See for yourself:

Yeah, we see the resemblance. We are too hype for the 25-year-old rapper! Congratulations, Cardi!

Written by Tweety Elitou