Sister Wifin' Again?! Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Are Sharing Clothes Now Too

Remember when we hinted at the possibility of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods sister-wifin’ with Travis Scott? … Well, sh*t just got even realer. After breaking down three plausible reasons to support our "throuple" speculation: Jordyn’s role in Kylie and Travis’ pregnancy tribute video to Stormi. The three vacationed together right after Kylie gave birth. Kylie’s “JW” promise ring that she rocked on behalf of Travis and Jordyn.

We now have another reason to believe the theory. Outside of Kylie, Jordyn, Travis and baby Stormi recently jet-setting to Cannes, France, together to support Travis for a concert and the Louis Vuitton men's show, the pair are now sharing clothes. Yep, we spotted besties Kylie and Jordyn wearing the same cheetah-print dress. Early June, we reported on the ladies getting matching piercings while on a rustic girls trip. And Kylie showed off her figure in this (see below) animal-print maxi.

happiness ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

Fast forward to yesterday and Jordyn posed on the 'gram while on vacation with Kylie, Travis, and Stormi in what appears to be that same dress Kylie posed in two weeks ago.

Ended up in France. 🇫🇷 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

for you 💋 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jun 20, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

Still think we’re wild for calling sister wives? Kylie has too much monies and too much of a fashion presence to be sharing clothes, but if that’s bae, then we get it. BET fam, what y’all think?

Written by BET Staff