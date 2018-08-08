Royalty Brown Stunts With Her $700 Dolce & Gabbana Bag At Chris Brown's Concert

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Singer-songwriter Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown attend the premiere of Fathom Events' "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on June 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Royalty Brown Stunts With Her $700 Dolce & Gabbana Bag At Chris Brown's Concert

She's the cutest little fashionista!

Published 5 days ago

At just 4-years-old, Royalty Brown is already serving us some serious lewkkss and, as always, she’s decked out in designer.

Royalty surprised her daddy, Chris Brown, on the final leg of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon tour. Not only did she leave a smile on her dad’s face, she looked seriously cute while doing it. Check out her fly ‘fit below:

 

Ready to go see my daddy! #HBOAFM 💔🌕 ||

A post shared by Royalty Brown Official (@missroyaltybrown) on

Royalty is pictured wearing $195 yellow Gucci Kids racing stripe leggings paired with a Heavenly Skye Couture black tank top and black high-top Converse. She was also rocking $645 laminated leather shoulder from her favorite brand, Dolce & Gabbana.

This mini fashionista was living her best life, partying with friends and dancing along to Chris’ music.

A post shared by 👑 (@sourcechroyalty) on

We can’t get enough of Chris Brown’s little princess and her fly outfits!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style