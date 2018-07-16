Royalty Brown Storms The Pink Carpet At BeautyCon in Head-to-Toe Dolce & Gabbana

Chris Brown 's daughter, Royalty Brown , was at BeautyCon this past weekend. Fans were loving this little fashion diva as she posed on the pink carpet in a $1,195 silk floral Dolce & Gabbana dress. This cutie wore the matching $545 floral sandals and D&G encrusted purse that retails for $645 . Can we say #fashiongoals?

The little entrepreneur attended the festival with her mom, Nia Guzman, and was not shy as she blew kisses to the paps.

The mini beauty maven greeted fans at her Royalty Brown Beauty booth. She launched her own line of child-friendly lip glosses and nail polishes a few months ago, and this beauty entrepreneur doesn't seem to be slowing down. Oh yeah, North West was there too, low key — with her mom, Kim Kardashian West, at the KKW booth. They were trying out new KKW fragrances before she slipped away again.