My Baby Is M’ Effin Spoiled! Cardi B Shows Off New Designer Kulture Got While On Set With Selena Gomez

Baby Kulture may be a little over a month old, but she will be slaying better than all of us!

Recently, Cardi B took the ‘gram to tell us about her new upcoming video with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna. She also showed off the fancy new gifts that were given to her 1-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. The new mama bragged about her baby being spoiled while showing us the new Gucci outfits from friend DJ Snake and her lawyer. Cardi also showed us a monogram bathrobe and a mini director’s chair with Kulture’s name on it that was gifted to her on set. And last, gushed over two custom furs from designer Jennifer Le. A pink style with a heart bag on the back and a white one that says “Bardi Bang.” They are both stunning!

See for yourself.