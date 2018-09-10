Off With Their Heads! Nicki Minaj Destroys Haters By Closing Out New York Fashion Week In Royal Fashion

attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Runway Front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Park Avenue Armory on September 12, 2018 in New York City.

Did it on 'em in designer fashion.

Published 1 week ago

ICYMI: On Friday (Sept. 7), while dressed in couture, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj exchanged some serious words, which resulted in a designer shoe flying through the air at the coveted Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party during NYFW in New York City.

Since the drama-filled event, we have yet to see Cardi appear at any fashion week shows but instead lots of photos of Nicki.

See for yourself how the Queen rapper is trying to win NYFW with her fashionable 'fits.

at Pier 59 on September 8, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

On Sunday night (Sept. 9), Nicki and rapper Tekashi69 were spotted attending the Open Ceremony's New York Fashion Week show at (Le) Poisson Rouge dressed in matching yellow 'fits.

Inside the event, the pair enjoyed front row seats and, from the looks of their IG videos, Tekashi clearly picked a side when it comes to the beef between the female emcees.

He even goes as far as to refer to Nicki as the "only Queen," as they twinned in their colorful fashions. 

OK, we see you, Nicki. Are we sensing a political statement through their choice to wear matching looks? Maybe.

The Queens-bred rapper stepped out Monday (Sept. 10) showing lots of bawdy and skin in a figure-hugging dress while out with British driver Lewis Hamilton.

The pair looked quite cozy while in attendance at the Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Show. At the show, Lewis debuted his collaboration with the fashion giant. 

attends the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts on September 10, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Is it just us, or would they be a cute couple? 

On Tuesday (Sept. 11), we almost thought we were seeing double when Nicki Minaj brought her mother to the Oscar de la Renta fashion show.

The two were photographed wearing matching bleach blonde wigs.

attends the Oscar De La Renta front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 11, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Yas! We’re here for the mother-daughter slay!

On Wednesday (Sept. 12), the 35-year-old shut closed out fashion week in grand fashion while sitting front row at the Marc Jacobs show.

Wearing a voluminous red Marc Jacobs gown, Nicki completely embodied her self-proclaimed royal status.

attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Runway Front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Park Avenue Armory on September 12, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Fiyah! Talk about red hot grand finale. We see you. Nicki!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

