See Toya Wright And Her Family Twin In Matching PJs For Their Christmas Portrait

Toya Wright and her family are spreading holiday cheer on the 'gram, and we have to admit that it's one of the cutest things we've seen all day!

Sending the message of focusing on family during the holiday season, Toya captioned the photo: "Put down your phone and step away from the computer. Enjoy your family this holiday season," adding, "Happy Holidays from our Family to yours."

All dressed in matching pajamas for the festive portrait, Toya can be seen sitting on the couch using her phone and tablet while her bae, Robert "Red" Rushing, holds their 10-month-old baby girl, Reign Ryan Rushing, along with a laptop and phone.

Behind her mother, Reginae Carter can be seen playing on her phone, while Shae sits on the arm of the couch holding her phone contently.

Ahh, good point, Toya. We love a good family portrait, especially if it has meaning!