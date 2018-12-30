Tiffany Haddish Declares War On PETA and Police Brutality At The Same Damn Time

Proving her point, the comedian recently posted a video on Instagram proclaiming to her 4.4 million followers that she plans to wear fur “every day,” until police stop killing Black people.

Tiffany Haddish may be all fun, games, and comedy but when it comes to Black Lives, they truly Matter!

“I just want to give a shout out and a thank you to one of my fans that were here at the comedy store tonight who gave me this beautiful jacket,” Tiffany shared showing off her new fur. “Now she wasn’t planning on it, but she said she loved me and I was like, ‘If you really love me, let me have your jacket.’ And she did.”

She continued, “So thank you so much boo. I’ma wear it as much as possible because I don’t know if you guys know this about me but I’m ‘bout to start protesting. I’ma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest.”

As far as her warning to animal rights organization PETA, who is known for publicly expressing their strong feelings about those who wear fur, she presented a case.

“So sorry Peta! Don’t be mad at me! Be mad at the police. When they stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur,” she shared before adding, “See how that go? ‘Cos people are important. And so are the animals. To keep me warm.”

Oh wow, she ready!

PETA has yet to respond to her video.

What do you think of Tiffany's protest? Do you think she has valid points? Share your thoughts in the comments.