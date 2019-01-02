Major Moves: Michael B. Jordan Lands Historic Fashion Deal And The Photos Will Make You Drool

The Creed star was recently named the first face of the Coach men's label.

Jordan opened up about his new gig in a statement to PEOPLE. "I'm proud to be the face of Coach men's... I've been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values."

Shot by Craig McDean, Jordan's inaugural Coach campaign "channels the rugged Coach aesthetic."

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers opened up about working with the Hollywood A-Lister. "I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years.cHe has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level."

If MBJ is starting the year off this big, we can only imagine what else he has in store for us. Click here to check out the photos from Michael B. Jordan's Coach campaign.