Major Moves: Michael B. Jordan Lands Historic Fashion Deal And The Photos Will Make You Drool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Michael B. Jordan attends a private dinner hosted by GQ and Dior in celebration of the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party on December 06, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for GQ)

Major Moves: Michael B. Jordan Lands Historic Fashion Deal And The Photos Will Make You Drool

He's the first face of a major fashion brand's men's line.

Published 5 days ago

2019 is off to a historic start for Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan.

The Creed star was recently named the first face of the Coach men's label.

Jordan opened up about his new gig in a statement to PEOPLE. "I'm proud to be the face of Coach men's... I've been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values."

Shot by Craig McDean, Jordan's inaugural Coach campaign "channels the rugged Coach aesthetic."

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers opened up about working with the Hollywood A-Lister. "I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years.cHe has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level."

If MBJ is starting the year off this big, we can only imagine what else he has in store for us. Click here to check out the photos from Michael B. Jordan's Coach campaign.

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for GQ)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style