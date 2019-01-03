Lil Mama Just Proved She's Grown And Sexy By Going Topless In This See-Through Coat

Lil Mama Just Proved She's Grown And Sexy By Going Topless In This See-Through Coat

She's even got front cover fly with two fringe looks!

Glo’ up, Lil Mama, glo’ up...

For all of you who are still under the impression Lil Mama is just serving “Lip Gloss” that's poppin’, think again. Recently, the 29-year-old rapper flaunted plenty of skin in a see-through coat by Fashion Nova, and fans are shook!

As if that wasn’t enough, the green-eyed cutie, who’s real name is Niatia Kirkland, sent yet another reality check that’s she’s a grown woman while slaying on the January cover of Kontrol Magazine

Styled by Julian R Lark, Niatia stunned in two fringe looks designed by Haus of Falenci'ago

Since her amazing style makeover in 2017, Mama has transformed into a grown woman, and we are definitely taking note! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET)

