Blac Chyna Has An Intentional Nip-Slip Wearing A Hot Pink Suit On The ‘Gram

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Blac Chyna has never been afraid to flaunt her curves on the internet, and this time was no different.
The 30-year-old reality star may be going through a major lawsuit with her ex-fiancé and baby’s father, Rob Kardashian, but that didn't stop her from posting a series of racy photos on Instagram.
See below.
Chyna's posing on a kitchen counter wearing a hot-pink, low-cut v-style blazer with matching shorts by FashionNova. At first, you may think it’s a nip slip, then you realize that her hand is placed over her cleavage-baring breasts, intentionally, captioning one of the photos, “Come play with me.”
In case you want to look sexy for Valentine's Day, we found the sultry outfit Chyna is wearing.
Take a look at the affordable look below.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS