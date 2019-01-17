Blac Chyna Has An Intentional Nip-Slip Wearing A Hot Pink Suit On The ‘Gram

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Has An Intentional Nip-Slip Wearing A Hot Pink Suit On The ‘Gram

The reality star is unbothered despite the lawsuit from the Kardashians.

Published Yesterday

Blac Chyna has never been afraid to flaunt her curves on the internet, and this time was no different.

The 30-year-old reality star may be going through a major lawsuit with her ex-fiancé and baby’s father, Rob Kardashian, but that didn't stop her from posting a series of racy photos on Instagram.

It’s a redlight special @fashionnova

Baby is yours

Chyna's posing on a kitchen counter wearing a hot-pink, low-cut v-style blazer with matching shorts by FashionNova. At first, you may think it’s a nip slip, then you realize that her hand is placed over her cleavage-baring breasts, intentionally, captioning one of the photos, “Come play with me.”  

 

Come play with me💋

In case you want to look sexy for Valentine's Day, we found the sultry outfit Chyna is wearing.

Take a look at the affordable look below.

 

Steady On The Go Neon Set - Neon Pink $45
Fashion Nova

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

