Slick Woods Redefines Mom Looks In Versace Dress Holding Baby Saphir For ‘Vogue’

She’s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom.

Published 4 days ago

Rihanna’s modeling muse, Slick Woods, is proving once again that she and her newborn son, Saphir, are the dopest mommy-son duo.

21-year-old Slick Woods and fellow model Adonis Basso welcomed their bundle of joy in September, and this baby already has some pretty cool credentials other than having the coolest auntie ever. Though the announcement was a surprise, a very pregnant Slick Woods was killing it on magazine covers such as Elle and strutting down RiRi’s Savage x Fenty runway during NYFW (while she was going into labor!). And now Saphir has landed his first spread with Vogue!

Check out a sneak peek of the shoot below:

This shoot is giving Kim Kardashian and Chicago West a run for their money with Saphir's nude glow! Slick Woods showed off her fresh ink while wearing a Versace Spring 2019 ready-to-wear orange gown with lace, see-through embellishment.

Vogue.com

The photos were even taking by Beyoncè’s Vogue cover photographer, Tyler Mitchell. This is a whole lot of Black girl magic and Black boy joy in one shoot, and we can’t wait to see more spreads featuring this adorable baby boy!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

