Slick Woods Redefines Mom Looks In Versace Dress Holding Baby Saphir For ‘Vogue’

Rihanna’s modeling muse, Slick Woods, is proving once again that she and her newborn son, Saphir, are the dopest mommy-son duo.

21-year-old Slick Woods and fellow model Adonis Basso welcomed their bundle of joy in September, and this baby already has some pretty cool credentials other than having the coolest auntie ever. Though the announcement was a surprise, a very pregnant Slick Woods was killing it on magazine covers such as Elle and strutting down RiRi’s Savage x Fenty runway during NYFW (while she was going into labor!). And now Saphir has landed his first spread with Vogue!

Check out a sneak peek of the shoot below: