Slick Woods Redefines Mom Looks In Versace Dress Holding Baby Saphir For ‘Vogue’

#Couplecam: Lori Harvey Makes Her Relationship With Trey Songz Official On The 'Gram
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna’s modeling muse, Slick Woods, is proving once again that she and her newborn son, Saphir, are the dopest mommy-son duo.
21-year-old Slick Woods and fellow model Adonis Basso welcomed their bundle of joy in September, and this baby already has some pretty cool credentials other than having the coolest auntie ever. Though the announcement was a surprise, a very pregnant Slick Woods was killing it on magazine covers such as Elle and strutting down RiRi’s Savage x Fenty runway during NYFW (while she was going into labor!). And now Saphir has landed his first spread with Vogue!
Check out a sneak peek of the shoot below:
This shoot is giving Kim Kardashian and Chicago West a run for their money with Saphir's nude glow! Slick Woods showed off her fresh ink while wearing a Versace Spring 2019 ready-to-wear orange gown with lace, see-through embellishment.
The photos were even taking by Beyoncè’s Vogue cover photographer, Tyler Mitchell. This is a whole lot of Black girl magic and Black boy joy in one shoot, and we can’t wait to see more spreads featuring this adorable baby boy!
(Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS