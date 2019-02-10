Drake's Subtle Tribute To His Son At The 2019 Grammys Is The Sweetest

during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Are you watching, Adonis?

Drake not only took home a Grammy for his song "God's Plan," winning best rap song, but the Toronto-bred rapper took home best-dressed male in our eyes.

He donned a gray-and-black wool pinstripe suit with a black turtleneck, accessorizing the look with an icy diamond necklace.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The 31-year-old mega star accepted his award with a speech inspiring the kids of the future with a subtle tribute to his now 2-year-old son, Adonis.

Drake was seen out recently wearing a bracelet with his toddler's name on it. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

