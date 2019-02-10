Soulja Boy Just Delivered A Devastating Blow To Gucci Following Blackface Sweater Scandal

Now that the high fashion brand is facing serious backlash following their release of a blackface sweater, celebrities are boycotting Gucci. That list now includes Young Drako.

TMZ recently caught up with the rapper, who made it clear he is no longer supporting his favorite brand. “Gucci done,” he said after leaving a Fendi store in Beverly Hills.

As for the “millions of dollars” worth of Gucci products he currently owns, Soulja says he’s not going to return it, rather give it to charity. “I’m not going to return it, I’m just going to give it away to charity,” he said. “The less fortunate, they still want the Gucci but, my culture, you right, they probably not gonna want it it’s so disrespectful. It’s not even about the money.”

Soulja also revealed that he’s in the process of removing the Gucci tattoo on his forehead and has to return to appointments for its removal “two more times.” He says he’s already went once.

Watch the full TMZ interview below.