Beyoncé Drops New Merch To Make It Clear How To Spell Her Name Correctly

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
If you are truly a member of the Beyhive you know the importance of the accented é in Beyoncé’s name, but for those who don’t know, Queen Bey is asking you to put some respect on her name!
Recently, the 37-year-old singer dropped new merchandise on her website, but many couldn't help but take note of this $40 T-shirt, titled “ACCENT ON THE É TEE.”
“Let this tee serve as a reminder to never forget the accent over the E,” reads the description of the T-shirt with a special gel print of an É over a photo of Beyoncé.
Get it? Got it? Good. Come on, you can't mess this up because even auto-correct makes sure you spell Bey’s name right!
FYI: Beyoncé is named after her mother Tina Knowles Lawson's Creole maiden name, Beyincé (pronounced "bay-EN-say). Reportedly, Mrs. Tina decided to name her daughter Beyoncé after worrying that there weren’t enough men in the Beyincé family to keep the surname going.
With that being said, don't just say her name, spell it right, too!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS