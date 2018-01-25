Before she was known as the mother of R&B superstars Beyoncé and Solange, Tina Knowles Lawson was a makeup artist, beautician and business owner. Tina, born Célestine Ann Beyincé, opened a beauty salon in Houston called Headliners, which became known as one of the top salons in the area in the 1990s. When money was tight during the early stages of Destiny’s Child’s career, Lawson was responsible for all the costumes worn on stage or on the red carpet. In her 2002 book entitled Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny’s Child, she touched upon the impact that fashion had on the success of the group. In 2004, Tina Knowles Lawson and Beyoncé launched their clothing line, House of Deréon, named after Tina’s mother, Agnes Deréon. After ending her marriage of 21 years to Matthew Knowles in 2011, Tina began dating actor Richard Lawson in 2013 and they married on April 21, 2015. In May 2017, Tina hosted the first Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in order to raise money for youth mentorship programs and the arts.