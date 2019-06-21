WATCH: ‘Thotiana’ Rapper Blueface Literally Brings Out Mop To Debut His New 70ct Diamond Custom-Made Pendant

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Forget being icy, rapper BlueFace has gone glacier, and he has 100+ carats to prove it!
Recently, the 22-year-old "Thotiana" rapper commissioned Blue Moon & Co. to design him a new piece of jewelry that has many shooketh.
Keep scrolling to watch Blueface introduce us to his brand new, iced-out mop sign pendant. No, seriously. Take caution, because this bling may have you slippin’!
The cleverly named “CATCH em SLIPPIN” pendant carries more than 5,370 yellow canary diamonds and weighs a shocking 345 grams.
See an up-close look at the custom-made 70.5ct pendant below.
As if the pendant isn’t icy enough, the massive 14k yellow gold linked chain features over 1,000 grams with 40+ carats quality diamonds.
This isn’t the first time Blueface copped new bling from Blue Moon & Co. Back in April, the Los Angeles native dropped some major cash for a custom Baguette Rolex.
Money is obviously not an issue for the music newcomer. OK, we think we’ve blinded you enough for one day!
