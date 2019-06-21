WATCH: ‘Thotiana’ Rapper Blueface Literally Brings Out Mop To Debut His New 70ct Diamond Custom-Made Pendant

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: Blueface is seen on April 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Caution, it may have you slippin'...

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Forget being icy, rapper BlueFace has gone glacier, and he has 100+ carats to prove it! 

Recently, the 22-year-old "Thotiana" rapper commissioned Blue Moon & Co. to design him a new piece of jewelry that has many shooketh. 

Keep scrolling to watch Blueface introduce us to his brand new, iced-out mop sign pendant. No, seriously. Take caution, because this bling may have you slippin’!

New piece by @bluemoonandco 💎

The cleverly named “CATCH em SLIPPIN” pendant carries more than 5,370 yellow canary diamonds and weighs a shocking 345 grams. 

See an up-close look at the custom-made 70.5ct pendant below.

As if the pendant isn’t icy enough, the massive 14k yellow gold linked chain features over 1,000 grams with 40+ carats quality diamonds.

This isn’t the first time Blueface copped new bling from Blue Moon & Co. Back in April, the Los Angeles native dropped some major cash for a custom Baguette Rolex.

Money is obviously not an issue for the music newcomer. OK, we think we’ve blinded you enough for one day!

(Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

