49-Yr-Old Diddy And 22-Yr-Old Lori Harvey Set The Internet Ablaze With Rumors After Wearing Coordinating Outfits On An Apparent Date

Sean "Diddy''Combs is spotted on a stroll with rumored new love interest Lori Harvey. Lori is Steve Harvey's 22 year old stepdaughter. The music mogul, 49 has been rumored to be dating Harvey for months but the couple have managed to keep the relationship very low key. The couple was spotted in matching striped outfits as they strolled around midnight in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC.

These fly summertime ‘fits continue to fuel their dating rumors!

Published Yesterday

Written by Gina Conteh

When we spot some rumored couple, we can’t help but notice! Diddy and Lori Harvey is definitely a couple that we wouldn’t expect but their alleged flame doesn’t seem to be going out any time soon. And they definitely complement each other’s fly!

Diddy and Lori Harvey were spotted once again but this time in the streets of SoHo in NYC wearing coordinating outfits!

 

(Photo: Backgrid)

Diddy was serving up summertime fly in a clean cut, short sleeved button up shirt paired with blue and white striped shorts, blue socks and a pair of all white sneakers. Lori was all smiles in a white, off the shoulder, bardot cropped top and high waisted, navy and white slacks. She finished off her look with a pair of white trainers and a delicate, gold necklace.

ICYMI: The pair just keeps getting caught together! According to TMZ, sources close to the 49-year-old music mogul claim she’s just a family friend while the 22-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey has denied that the two are together and even engaged when those rumors began circulating.

While Lori Harvey previously dated Diddy’s son, 25-year-old Justin Combs, she was also recently dating Trey Songz. On the other hand, Diddy was linked to model, Jocelyn Chew, after cutting off his 10 year relationship with Cassie, who is now pregnant with her first child. What a complicated love circle!

Whether they’re dating or not, these two have the coordinating couple ‘fits down! We love a good summertime slay!

(Photo: Backgrid)

