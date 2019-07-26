Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her 'Revenge Body' With Her 2nd “SecndNture” Collection

Sis is busy and unbothered.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram today to let her followers know that she has released the second drop of her "Secndnture" activewear collection.

The 22-year-old model turned designer released the first installment last summer with 24-pieces inspired by her workout regimen. With her belief that fitness gear should be versatile enough to wear outside the gym. 

available now @secndnture

Jordyn gave fans a sneak peek to the campaign a couple of months back including an array of inclusive models. She is known for speaking about body positivity, so we weren’t surprised when she had young women of all sizes and ethnicities included in the campaign image. The affordable pieces are offered in sizes XS to XXL,  with the second drop featuring an array of trendy biker shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, and leggings in metallic prints.

Prices range from $35 for a waist trainer up to $80 for a jacket. If you want to see the latest collection, click here

 

(Photo: Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

